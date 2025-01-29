Govt to divert Rs82b to protect domestic consumers from hike in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD - The federal government will divert Rs82 billion from the Sui Companies profitability allocations to protect the domestic consumers from recent gas price hike.

Of the allocation of Rs99 billion for the circular debt adjustment, or Sui Companies profitability allocations, Rs82 billion is being diverted to protect the domestic consumers from the hike in gas tariff, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik while talking to media here on Monday.

The Prime Minister has rejected the proposal of price hike by Rs100/MMBTU for all the categories of domestic consumers, and now the government will pay Rs82 billion to offset the increase, from the amount allocated for the circular debt adjustments. Even after paying Rs82 billion to offset the gas tariff increase of domestic consumers, the remaining balance of Rs17 billion is still available to adjust the circular debt of petroleum sector, he argued.

The minister said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended prescribed price at Rs1,770/MMBTU for domestic consumers, however, the proposal was turned down by the Prime Minister. The decision directly benefits the lower-income consumers, he said. Currently, domestic consumers are charged Rs200/MMBTU, a rate significantly lower than OGRA’s proposed amount.

The minister said that the cost of Natural gas has increased by around 70 percent since the PDM government, from Rs1050/ MMBTU to Rs1770/ MMBTU.

The minister said that as per the directives of the Prime Minister, gas prices have not been increased for domestic consumers and several other key sectors.

To provide relief to domestic consumers Prime Minister has rejected the proposal related to hike in gas prices, the minister said. Musadik Malik said that 64 percent of gas consumers belong to economically weaker segments, and the Prime Minister has ensured they are shielded from price hikes.

However, the gas sale price for the General Industry (Captive Power Plant) has been increased from Rs3,000/MMBTU to Rs3,500/MMBTU. He clarified that this price adjustment was part of an agreement signed by the previous government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The minister highlighted the government’s success in reducing gas theft and expressed optimism about further improvements.

The minister while talking about the challenges faced by industrial sector in Karachi, said, out of 2,500 industrial units only 18 generate captive power at Rs13 per unit, while others purchase electricity from K-Electric at Rs60 per unit. This disparity places the latter group at a considerable competitive disadvantage.

On overall improvement in economy, the minister said a significant reduction in inflation, which dropped from 38 percent to 4.1 percent as of December has reported. Prices of daily essentials for the poor fell by 0.8 percent, while food inflation decreased by 2.5 percent, he added.

There was a decline in the policy rate from 23 percent to 12 percent, signalling a positive economic course, Musadik said.