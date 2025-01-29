Grand jirga held to resolve Angoor Adda Gate issues

South waziristan - Aiming to resolve the long-standing issues related to the Angoor Adda Gate and the tribes residing in the area, a tribal grand jirga was held on Monday at the district headquarters in Wana.

The jirga brought together representatives from the nine major tribes of the Ahmadzai Wazir, including prominent tribal elders, religious scholars, and a large number of local tribal people.

During the gathering, the participants unanimously resolved to continue their efforts to address the challenges faced by the community on a priority basis. Key issues included streamlining trade activities at Angoor Adda and resolving the grievances of Waziri tribes living on both sides of the border.

Tribal elders and scholars emphasized the importance of fostering unity, addressing communal disputes, and creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony within the region. The participants also highlighted the critical role of enhanced trade in improving livelihoods and pledged to remove any obstacles hindering cross-border economic activities.

The jirga reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring sustainable solutions that benefit all parties and contribute to long-term peace and stability. Looking ahead, the jirga leaders announced that another grand jirga, involving all nine tribes of the Ahmadzai Wazir, will be convened on the 29th of this month. They appealed for robust participation from the community, urging everyone to unite in finding a comprehensive resolution to the region’s challenges.

On the same day, in the tribal district of Mohmand, a protest jirga of local tribal elders from different clans of the Mohmand tribe was held on Monday.

The jirga participants expressed that the transfers of Class-IV employees or recruitments would not be acceptable without the approval of the property owner. “We have given land for schools and health centres without compensation, with the agreement that their jobs will be for our people,” they stated.

“We do our duties, but the IMU education department should not bother us anymore. All the elders have signed a written agreement.”

According to the details, the protest jirga of Mohmand tribal elders was held at the Mohmand Press Club over the continuous harassment of Class IV employees in the education department and health centres in Mohmand district. The elders signed a written agreement, stating that if any transfer or recruitment is made without the approval of the property owner, they would be responsible for the security of the building.

“During the war on terror, we had a job where the whole family stood guard all night to protect the government building, but now, sometimes, employees are transferred or made absent, although we do not refuse to do our duty because the duty is monitored by the principal of the concerned school.”

The elders urged the deputy commissioner to immediately take notice of the issue and resolve it forthwith, warning that if the issue is not addressed, they would be left with no option but to take extreme measures.