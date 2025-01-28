Greedy Parliamentarians

After facing widespread criticism for proposing a significant increase in parliamentarians’ salaries, the matter now sits on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s desk for approval. As the country’s chief executive, he has the authority to direct the finance ministry to greenlight this raise, even if it hasn’t been included in the money bill. However, this proposal should be unequivocally rejected. At a time when the nation is grappling with economic austerity and rightsizing, it is both indefensible and tone-deaf for those at the helm to grant themselves exorbitant pay increases.

With inflation soaring, subsidies slashed across sectors, tariffs renegotiated, and agreements with independent power producers torn apart to curb government expenditure, the notion of raising parliamentarians’ salaries is glaringly misplaced. Many of those elected to these positions are already affluent individuals who do not rely on their parliamentary salaries to make ends meet. They neither require nor deserve excessive pay packages, particularly when their contributions to governance remain largely symbolic or superficial.

Parliamentarians are not bound by the demands of a traditional job. Many seldom attend sessions or committee meetings, shirking the very responsibilities for which they are elected. Granting them a substantial raise under these circumstances is indefensible. More importantly, it is morally reprehensible for the country’s leaders to reward themselves while pensions and salaries for government employees—those who carry out the actual work of governance—are cut in the name of fiscal discipline. Around the world, leaders often lead by example during times of economic hardship, taking pay cuts to show solidarity with the public. In Pakistan, however, parliamentarians appear intent on placing their own interests above those of the nation.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif must reject this proposal—not merely because of its implications for the budget but as a matter of principle. At a time when millions are struggling to make ends meet, those in power must demonstrate restraint and accountability, setting an example of shared sacrifice rather than self-indulgence.