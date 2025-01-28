Growing Pak-B’desh ties worry India

Mateen Haider

ISLAMABAD

The significant and positive trajectory in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh since the end of Sheikh Hasina’s tenure has heightened India’s concerns and New Delhi finds the strengthening relations between Islamabad and Dhaka unbearable.

In fact the Pakistan-Bangladesh relations have become a challenge to India’s regional dominance plans, particularly in the aftermath of departure of Hasina Wajid’s government last year.

Hasina supported by New Delhi has been dancing on India’s tunes over the last 16 years as prime minister.

International broadcaster DW while commenting on the growing Pak-Bangladesh ties, said, “India government is closely monitoring the developments between Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

“The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has mentioned that appropriate action will be taken if necessary,” DW further remarked. In recent days, DW said Bangladesh has repeatedly objected to India’s fencing along the border.

India is also worried about the recent unprecedented visit of Bangladesh’s Second-in-Command of the Army, Lieutenant General Qamarul Hasan, to Pakistan this month and successful meetings with civil and military leaders.

Diplomatic analysts say Sheikh Hasina’s government always remained under India’s influence and did not respond positively to Pakistan’s efforts to improve relations.

They further said during Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year rule, relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh remained stagnant, with India’s behind-the-scenes role being prominent.

India has consistently created obstacles in improving Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, with Sheikh Hasina acting as a facilitator.

Economic analysts said the recent visit by President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Dhaka and signing of several MoUs clearly shows both Pakistan and Bangladesh wanted to revive trade ties.

Pakistani Ambassador to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof in the last six months held several meetings with new Administration officials during which both sides agreed to take bilateral ties to new heights.

In February 2025, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is expected to visit Bangladesh first time which would give a new dimension to the ties between the two countries.

Growing Pak-B’desh ties worry India