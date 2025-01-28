Healthcare Challenges in Balochistan

As a medical representative with four years of experience, I feel compelled to highlight the dire state of healthcare in Balochistan, particularly in Quetta. Our province continues to report the highest number of polio cases, and I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by patients seeking medical attention.

During my time at Civil Hospital, Quetta’s largest healthcare facility, I observed doctors who were deeply committed to their duties. However, numerous obstacles hindered their ability to deliver quality care, especially to impoverished patients. The hospital’s cath lab often remained non-functional, forcing heart failure patients from remote areas to leave without treatment. A shortage of wheelchairs led to disputes among patients, and I personally assisted many in reaching the lab due to their inability to walk.

Government-funded medicines and injections were frequently unavailable, and laboratories faced chronic issues. Patients often needed references to access even basic medical services. The recent tax hike on pharmaceutical companies has worsened the situation, with skyrocketing medicine prices leaving cardiac patients unable to afford life-saving treatments.

I urge the authorities to address these critical issues and improve Balochistan’s healthcare infrastructure. Quality medical care must be accessible to all, irrespective of socioeconomic status.

SANAULLAH KAKAR,

Quetta.