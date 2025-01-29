IIUI disciplines improve rankings in QS syste

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Five disciplines of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), have shown an improved Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking for 2024-2025, according to the latest QS Subject Rankings. 

The disciplines include Computer Science (501-600), Physical Sciences (501-600), Business and Economics (601-800), Engineering (601-800), and Social Sciences (801-1000). IIUI had previously been ranked in Theology, Divinity, and Religious Studies (51-100), Mathematics (351-400), and Physics & Astronomy (601-640). Additional fields debuted in the 2025 rankings, reflecting the university’s growing global presence. 

This improvement is attributed to the efforts of the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development (QAD), led by Professor Dr. Rahmat Ellahi, and the strategic vision of Vice President of Research and Enterprise, Engr. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed. The IIUI achieved a QS regional ranking of 51 in South Asia and 243 in Asia. 

The QS rankings assess universities worldwide based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, and international diversity.

These metrics highlight academic excellence, research impact, and teaching capacity. IIUI’s enhanced visibility aligns with its Strategic Plan initiated in 2020, focusing on improving global rankings through data collection and collaborative efforts. 

Despite challenges in early years, IIUI established robust platforms to expand its presence across global rankings, including Green Metrics and Times Higher Education. While celebrating its achievements, the university remains committed to addressing challenges like research impact and international collaborations, striving for continued progress in the global academic arena.

