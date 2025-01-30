Immense potential for investors in Pakistan’s tourism sector: CM GB

Peshawar - Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan said on Monday that the tourism sector in Pakistan holds immense potential for tourists and investors to explore and capitalize on these vast opportunities.

“Pakistan offers tremendous opportunities for tourism, showcasing its vast potential through its diverse tourist destinations,” GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan said during his visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa desk at the Pakistan Pavilion at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025.

The GB Minister for Tourism, Ghulam Muhammad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s High Commissioner in New York, Amir Ahmad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Director General Tashfeen Haider, Project Director for Merged Districts Ishtiaq Khan, GB Additional Chief Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad, and other officials accompanied him, according to a press release issued here.

Gulbar Khan also visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority’s desk at the Pakistan Pavilion, where KP-CTA DG Tashfeen Haider welcomed him and briefed him on tourism-related projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The GB Chief Minister appreciated the initiatives taken for the promotion of tourism in the province. He mentioned that the government was committed to developing infrastructure, adding that the completion of an international airport in Skardu and significant improvements to the road network would further boost tourism in the region.

At the New York Travel and Adventure Show, visitors to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa desk were provided with detailed information about the region’s tourist destinations, along with brochures highlighting these spots.

Potential investors at the travel show were also briefed on investment opportunities in the province’s tourism sector, including integrated tourism zones and other projects.

Pakistan once again won the Best Pavilion Award at the New York Travel and Adventure Show, a significant achievement that underscores global interest in Pakistan’s tourism potential.

Speaking to the media persons, Tashfeen Haider said that efforts were being made to promote tourism as an industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to develop the sector and strengthen the province’s economy. He added that Pakistan’s representation particularly that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the New York Travel and Adventure Show would play a vital role in enhancing the region’s visibility on the global tourism map and showcase its position as a world-class tourist destination.