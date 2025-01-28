Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Ishaq Dar, Chinese envoy reaffirm commitment to strengthen Pakistan-China ties
Web Desk
3:48 PM | January 28, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed their commitment on Tuesday to strengthening Pakistan-China ties and advancing their strategic partnership to new heights.

During their meeting, the two leaders reiterated the significance of the Pak-China all-weather strategic partnership as a cornerstone of bilateral relations, according to a Foreign Office statement.

They reviewed the progress of CPEC 2.0, highlighting it as a pivotal initiative to boost economic collaboration and regional connectivity.

Ambassador Jiang, on behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, extended an invitation to DPM Dar to attend the High-Level UN Security Council Event, titled “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” hosted by China under its UNSC presidency on February 18, 2025, in New York.

The deputy prime minister accepted the invitation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to multilateral cooperation.

