Thursday, January 30, 2025
Islamabad launches city app for easy arms licence verification

January 28, 2025
ISLAMABAD - In a bid to enhance transparency and convenience, the Islamabad district administration has launched a mobile app, “City Islamabad,” to help citizens easily verify their arms licenses.  

Developed to streamline the verification process, the app allows users to confirm the authenticity of their arms licenses by simply registering with their ID card number and license number. This eliminates the need for physical visits to government offices, making the process more efficient and accessible.  

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon encouraged Islamabad residents to use the app for arms license verification. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against individuals found with illegal arms or fraudulent licenses.  This initiative is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to improve public services, promote transparency, and increase citizen engagement.

