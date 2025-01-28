Jahaan Ara Wattoo stresses resilience, dignity to handle climate challenges

ISLAMABAD - Vice Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority, Jahaan Ara Manzoor Wattoo has emphasized critical importance of resilience, inclusion, and dignity in the face of climate challenges. “There is disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable populations, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities,” she said while addressing a National Dialogue on Adaptive Social Protection here on Monday.

The national dialogue was organized by the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) in collaboration with GIZ.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, experts, and development practitioners, to discuss integrated solutions for addressing the challenges of climate change, disaster management, and social protection.

Jahaan Ara said as Pakistan faces immense challenges due to climate change and disasters, it is imperative that PSPA leads the way, bringing stakeholders together to tackle these pressing issues.’

Vice Chairperson, JahanAra Manzoor Wattoo acknowledged the critical support of partners German Development Cooperation, the German Embassy and GIZ in advancing adaptive social protection initiatives, noting the recent signing of a collaborative program with GIZ to address these challenges effectively.

Former federal minister for climate change and present Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change & Environment Coordinator, Sherry Rehman, as the keynote speaker, she said, “It’s important to continue to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, to invest in alternative livelihoods, to empower women as the front line of defence in creating resilience.”

She stressed the necessity of resilient infrastructure and community-cantered solutions to withstand climate volatility. She advocated for vertical and horizontal collaboration between federal and provincial governments, emphasizing the need for tailored interventions in diverse regions.

Johanna Knoess, head of Social Protection GIZ, speaking at the National Dialogue, she highlighted that adaptive social protection bridges the gap between social safety nets, climate change adaptation, and disaster risk management.

“This concept goes beyond individual risks, addressing collective challenges such as climate-induced disasters, stunting among children, and regional disparities,” she stated. Knoess shared significant milestones achieved under the Adaptive Social Protection Program, which includes the notification of a Steering Committee by the Punjab Planning and Development Board and the successful launch of the Inter-Provincial Social Protection Forum, which fosters coordination and learning across provinces and federal levels. She assured that German Development Cooperation, through GIZ, would continue its support by strengthening institutional arrangements, advancing data systems, and promoting evidence-based policymaking to enhance resilience and preparedness.

Jo Moir, Director of Development at the British High Commission in Islamabad, highlighted the rising poverty rate and the country’s vulnerability to climate change, which pose significant challenges to its stability. She stressed the importance of coordination between federal and provincial systems for effective social protection as well as need for data-driven solutions, particularly the improvement of data-sharing mechanisms and the development of digital platforms, to enhance targeting and efficiency in social protection initiatives.

The National Dialogue concluded with a shared commitment to developing concrete strategies that will build resilience for vulnerable communities and enhance collaboration between federal and provincial entities. PSPA expressed its sincere appreciation to all participants for their invaluable contributions to shaping a sustainable and secure future for all.