JCP to meet on Feb 11 to consider judges’ appointments

Shahid Rao
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has convened a meeting of the JCP on February 11, 2025 at 2pm at the conference room of the Supreme Court building at Islamabad. The agenda of the meeting is to consider five senior most judges including the chief justices of all the high courts against 8 vacancies to be filled. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has de-notified the senior puisne judges of the Lahore High Court, High Court of Balochistan and Peshawar High Court as members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. This de-notification was due to an objection raised by Justice Munib Akhtar, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan/Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan in the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (High Court of Balochistan) dated 17th January, 2025. The objection was based on the interpretation of third proviso to Article 175(5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of the Pakistan read with Article 1(2) of the Constitution’s Twenty-sixth Amendment Act (No. XXVI) of 2024. The Attorney-General of Pakistan/Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan also concurred to the same opinion. The chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved the said objection, subject to any judicial pronouncement.

Shahid Rao

