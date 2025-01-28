Judicial commission to meet for Supreme Court judge appointments

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has scheduled a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to appoint eight new judges to the Supreme Court.

The meeting is set to take place on February 11 at 2 pm in the Supreme Court's conference room. The agenda includes evaluating five senior judges, including the chief justices of all high courts, to fill the eight vacant positions.

This meeting is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the current vacancies in the apex court and ensuring its smooth functioning.