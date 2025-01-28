Justice Mansoor Ali Shah advocates green sukuk for climate action

Supreme Court has called for the adoption of innovative financing tools, such as green sukuk, to tackle climate change. Speaking at the 4th Al-Baraka Forum Regional Conference, he highlighted successful models from countries like Indonesia, which has financed renewable energy, transportation, and waste management projects using green sukuk at both domestic and global levels.

Justice Shah also pointed to initiatives by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh in promoting clean energy and urged Pakistan to develop its green sukuk bonds to secure essential funding for climate action.

\Separately, MNA Junaid Akbar was appointed as the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president. The decision was finalized during a leadership meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, where Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Atif Khan, and Mian Farhat Abbas also met with him.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed Akbar’s nomination while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail. Akbar succeeds Ali Amin Gandapur, whose resignation was recently approved by the party.