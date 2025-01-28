Karachi to see slight temperature rise from January 31

Karachi is set to experience a slight reduction in cold temperatures starting January 31, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Speaking about the city’s weather forecast, Sarfaraz noted that daytime temperatures will rise by one to two degrees Celsius, signalling the start of warmer conditions. “There is no possibility of a new cold wave, and the cold weather will end entirely by the first week of next month,” he stated.

Daytime highs are expected to range between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius, although cool nights are likely to persist for a short while.

The meteorologist also ruled out the possibility of rain in Karachi and other parts of Sindh during the first week of February.