KASUR - The police on Monday killed two robbers and arrested one of their accomplice during encounter in Nathay Khalsa area under jurisdiction of Phoolnagar police station. A police spokesperson said the dacoits were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. He said the killed robbers were identified as Numan and Ishfaq, adding they were involved in the murder of a private factory’s manager. The police had started further investigations, he added.