KE’s KHI Awards 2025 continue to honor institutional philanthropy across Karachi, adjoining areas

KARACHI - The KHI Awards 2025, K-Electric’s flagship initiative celebrating the spirit of service, Monday entered a significant phase with an esteemed jury convening to evaluate entries received. Now in its fourth year, the initiative continues to honor institutional philanthropy across Karachi and adjoining areas, recognizing organizations that embody the theme “Khidmat Ka Jazba Rahe Roshan Sada”. This theme underscores the enduring need for social responsibility and community upliftment in Karachi, especially in the face of current challenges.

This year’s KHI Awards 2025 attracted a remarkable pool of 166 entries, exceeding last year’s total and demonstrating the growing commitment to social responsibility across various sectors. To uphold transparency and fairness, the entire awards process is being monitored by independent audit firm EY. This includes a meticulous review of nominated projects, culminating in an in-depth evaluation by the jury in Karachi. A subsequent virtual session will further ensure inclusivity with a comprehensive assessment of remaining entries. This rigorous, multi-tiered approach reflects the KHI Awards’ dedication to recognizing impactful contributions. The KHI Awards 2025 jury boasts an impressive roster of experts, including Javed Jabbar, Baela Raza Jamil, Ameena Saiyid, Jameel Yusuf, Ronak Lakhani, Mazhar Valjee, Sheikh Imranul Haque, Shoaib Javed Hussain, Badaruddin F. Vellani, Aalia Jafar, Moin Fudda, Abdul Rehman Allana, Inam ur Rahman, Ayesha Tammy Haq, Mubashir Hassan, Shehryar Omar, Shehzad Roy, Tara Uzra Dawood, Afia Salam, Zofeen T. Ebrahim, Sameera Raja, Sidra Iqbal, Maryam Aziz, Nida Athar, Moneeza Butt, Sadia Haroon, and Aisha Aziz. To ensure a comprehensive evaluation process, a second virtual session with dignitaries like Amina Aijaz, Zarrar Khuhro, Shamsuddin Shaikh, Dr. Naveed Arshad, Khalid Malik, Sajjeed Aslam, Zouhair A. Khaliq, Maleeha Bangash, and Musharaf Hai is scheduled for January 28, 2025. The expertise of jury members spans diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, social entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability, reflecting the awards’ inclusive approach to recognizing organizations making a meaningful impact.

Some of the organizations applying for KHI Awards 2025 included NOWPDP, FESF, Bait us Sukoon Cancer Hospital, CPLC, Roshni Helpline, Shahid Afridi Foundation, Kiran Foundation, Indus Resource Center, LRBT, Zafar & Atia Foundation Charitable Trust, Panah Shelter Home, Karachi Vocational Training Center, Saylani Welfare Trust, SINA, HANDS, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Bait-us-Salam Welfare Trust, SOS Village, and Special Olympics Pakistan, among other notable names. Speaking about the jury session, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairperson of the KHI Awards Jury and Member of the Board of Directors at K-Electric, shared, “I have been involved with KHI Awards for the last three years, and it’s amazing to see the kind of work these philanthropic organizations are doing for the uplift of the city and communities. There are 14 diverse categories, and the vibrant work happening at the grassroots level is unbelievable. KHI Awards is a gift to the city of Karachi, providing these NGOs a platform to project their efforts and win through an independent evaluation process carried out by an esteemed jury, with globally reputed audit firm EY ensuring transparency. I also thank the jury members and believe their efforts will help KE and the organizations they judged in elevating Karachi’s socio-economic fabric.”

Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marcomms Officer, K-Electric, shared her thoughts: “Through KHI Awards, we stand alongside organizations tirelessly working to support the public even in the toughest times. Last year, 43 projects won in different categories, and I am confident this year we will maintain the spirit of service by awarding even more organizations. This platform reflects the ethos of supporting those who support Karachi. We are committed to ensuring that the KHI Awards 2025 uphold the integrity, transparency, and inclusivity they represent.”

Since its inception in 2021, the KHI Awards have processed over Rs 110 million in electricity rebates and awarded 108 organizations across 14 categories, including healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, sustainability, and community development. These efforts have positively impacted millions of lives, fostering a culture of collaboration and social impact.

The KHI Awards 2025 serve as a beacon of inspiration, empowering organizations of all sizes—from grassroots initiatives to large institutions—to celebrate the transformative power of giving. By sharing their impactful stories, these organizations highlight their remarkable contributions and inspire others to join the journey of building a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for our communities.