KP adviser questions government's sincerity in talks with PTI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday criticized the federal government, questioning its sincerity in negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, Saif accused the government of deceiving the media by passing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) bill under the pretext of combating fake news. He claimed the move aimed to suppress media freedom, drawing parallels to the government’s actions against judicial independence through the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

"No dialogue committee ever succeeded with Irfan Siddiqui as a member," Saif remarked, adding that PTI founder Imran Khan remained unyielding even in Adiala Jail, while the Sharif family was confined to Raiwind, with Avenfield turning into a "prison field" for them.

Saif's comments come amidst growing tensions between PTI and the government over ongoing political and legal disputes.