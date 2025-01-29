KP CM hosts consultative meeting on ‘National unity against terrorism’

Peshawar - A consultative meeting titled “National Unity against Terrorism” was hosted by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various political and religious parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran, Islamic Tehreek, Central Ulema Council, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and others. Prominent leaders present at the meeting included Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Muhammad Ali Durrani, Professor Ibrahim, Liaqat Baloch, Sahibzada Abu-al-Khair Muhammad Zubair, Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, and Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, among others.

Addressing the participants, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the meeting was convened on the directive of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, with the aim of consulting on creating a comprehensive national policy to combat terrorism, sectarianism, ethnic division, and lawlessness, ensuring the rule of law across the country.

The Chief Minister thanked all participants, emphasizing the urgent need for national unity in light of the challenges facing Pakistan. “Due to past policy failures, the country is now grappling with terrorism, sectarianism, ethnic division, and lawlessness,” he said, adding that it is time to think about the kind of country we want to leave for future generations. He further stated, “If we aim to leave a better Pakistan, we must formulate and implement a robust policy against terrorism, sectarianism, and other divisive issues.”

He also highlighted the role of religious scholars in fostering unity and countering sectarianism, stating that any effort against terrorism cannot succeed without public support. The role of religious scholars is crucial in ending sectarianism, and political and religious parties must rise above political affiliations to ensure the supremacy of law.

The Chief Minister also praised the efforts of Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Muhammad Ali Durrani in bringing together such a diverse group of leaders. He expressed hope that this meeting would lay the foundation for lasting peace and national unity. He said that the proposals shared during the meeting would shape the way forward, and a committee would be formed to ensure their implementation, followed by a follow-up session to be held soon in Peshawar with the aim of involving more stakeholders.

Regarding Afghanistan, Gandapur reiterated his stance that dialogue is the only solution to resolving issues with the neighbouring country. He also revealed plans to send a delegation to Afghanistan, comprising representatives from various sectors.

Participants of the meeting commended the Chief Minister for his initiative, describing it as a significant step toward addressing national challenges. They urged other provincial and federal governments to follow suit. “Tackling terrorism, sectarianism, ethnic prejudice, and lawlessness requires a united national front,” they noted.

The session concluded with a joint declaration, and participants emphasized the need for continuity in such consultations to achieve sustainable peace and national integration. Recommendations for future initiatives included improving relations with Afghanistan and involving scholars from all schools of thought to resolve key issues, such as those affecting the Kurram region. Further meetings were proposed to be held in Peshawar and other provinces as well.