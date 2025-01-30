KP minister directs to initiate research on tobacco crops

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Agriculture, Sajjad Barakwal, has directed the immediate initiation of research on tobacco crops at Swabi, Charsadda, and Tarnab farms to develop high-quality, high-yielding varieties.

Highlighting tobacco as a significant cash crop in the region, the Minister emphasized the need to maximize benefits for landowners by introducing modern agricultural practices.

The directives were issued during a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department, chaired by the provincial minister. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Agriculture Atta-ur-Rehman, Director Generals of all Agriculture Department wings, and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed about the progress made in digitizing the department’s operations. Under the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), a digital record of staff across all wings has been developed, allowing performance evaluations through advanced technology. This initiative aims to enhance accountability and ensure efficient service delivery to farmers.

Similarly, the department’s resources have been digitized through the Assets Management System to promote transparency and optimize resource utilization for public benefit.

Commending these advancements, the minister praised Project Director Syed Aqeel Shah and his team for their efforts. He urged all Director Generals to expedite the implementation of these systems to bring innovation and efficiency to the agriculture sector.

In addition, the minister instructed all wings to intensify efforts for the development of agriculture across the province. He called for the formulation of recommendations on agricultural policy and crop zoning in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Peshawar. These recommendations, along with a comprehensive action plan, will be presented at the next Coordination Committee meeting.

The minister also emphasized the importance of promoting modern technology, including advanced seed production and mushroom cultivation, to support farmers and boost agricultural output. Collaboration between agricultural research and extension departments was suggested to raise awareness and increase the cultivation of high-value crops.