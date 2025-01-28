Late Martinez strike earns Man Utd much-needed victory at Fulham

LONDON - A deflected late strike from Lisandro Martinez earned Manchester United a much-needed 1-0 victory at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Looking for just their fourth league win since coach Ruben Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag in November, United created very few openings in a poor first half at Craven Cottage. The visitors did improve after the break and got the bit of good fortune they needed to grab victory, with Argentine defender Martinez’s long-range winner taking a huge deflection before finding the net in the 78th minute. A timely goal-line clearance from young United substitute Toby Collyer late on helped see the visitors home, with the victory moving Amorim’s side up to 12th in the standings, four points behind 10th-placed Fulham. “I think I was lucky, but an important win,” Martinez told TNT Sports. “I am happy with the way we won the game. It doesn’t matter who scores -- the most important is the three points. “It means a lot. Not only to the fans, but for us because we have suffered a lot. It is a hard win, at this club the pressure is hard, but we are here. We know how difficult it is. Even a game like today we have to win and be humble after winning.” It has not gone well for Amorim in England thus far. Coming into Sunday’s contest, United had lost six of their previous nine league matches. In such poor form, the visitors looked short of ideas in a disappointing first half. Emile Smith Rowe has the best opportunity of the opening period for the hosts, but he could not get his shot away. United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ clever free-kick almost handed the visitors a lead early in the second half, but they needed that slice of fortune to see their first and only shot on target in the match find the net. Collyer’s intervention to prevent Joachim Andersen’s header finding the net was pivotal, with Fulham substitute Rodrigo Muniz wasting two golden chances to equalise in the final stages. Amad Diallo did have the ball in the net in stoppage time as the Ivorian thought he had sealed the three points, but he was adjudged to be offside following a VAR review.

An eighth successive league victory at Fulham meant United have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

“One shot on target from Man Utd -- a lucky deflection,” Fulham coach Marco Silva said. “We were the team that dominated more. We had two or three good moments to score but I don’t remember one dangerous moment from Man Utd.”