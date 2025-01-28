Mass weddings under CM’s Dhee Rani programme held in Sahiwal

LAHORE - Under the Dhi Rani program of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a grand wedding ceremony of 47 couples was held in Sahiwal district on Monday. Provincial Minister Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt and Member National Assembly Pir Imran Ahmed Shah Wali were the special guests. Members of Provincial Assembly Malik Qasim Nadeem, Malik Muhammad Arshad, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi, Pir Walayat Shah Khagga, Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood, DG Social Welfare Khawaja Zeeshan Sikandar, DPO Sahiwal Rana Tahir Rehman, Director Social Welfare Asma Noreen and Deputy Director Muhammad Abbas were also present. Each married couple was given gifts of 2 lakh rupees and a salami of 1 lakh rupees. Addressing the event, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the Dhi Rani program is another historic initiative for social development. Maryam Nawaz expressed good wishes for every couple and said that the Chief Minister has dedicated all the resources of the state for the common man. The provincial Minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to take far-reaching measures for social welfare. He said that the social welfare department is organizing a Dhirani program in every district of the province. He said that the state will play the role of a mother. Only then will the state become Medina. Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt ended his speech with the words ‘Thank you Maryam Nawaz’. This event of mass marriages was concluded with a spectacular Jhomar show where the chief guest Pir Imran Ahmed Shah also gave cash prizes to the Jhomar party. In the ceremony, Pastor Naveed Kashif also offered a special prayer and the special guests of the ceremony gave one hundred thousand rupees to all the married couples.