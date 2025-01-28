Minister inspects construction projects

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth conducted an extensive inspection of construction projects and highway conditions across Lahore and Gujranwala divisions. The visit focused on ongoing infrastructure developments, monitoring overloading on roads, and overseeing security and safety measures. During the inspection, the minister conducted surprise checks on under-construction highways, BHU (Basic Health Unit) revamping projects, flyovers, and staging units. He also inspected the enforcement of axle load regulations on highways to prevent road damage due to overloading. The minister also reviewed several key projects, including the revamping of a BHU in Burki, Lahore, and the ongoing construction of the highway from Lahore to the Economic Zone in Kasur. He also evaluated the work at the Sandu Taarar BHU in Hafizabad, expressing dissatisfaction with the progress. The minister issued a three-day deadline for improvements, particularly on the emergency room wall, store room wall, paint, and window panels. Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth took strong action against the overloading of trucks and dumpers on roads. He instructed the DC Hafizabad to deploy teams from the Transport Department immediately to prevent further overloading and protect newly constructed roads from damage. The minister also reviewed the construction progress on various roads, including the Sheikhupura-Hafizabad and Khanqah Dogran roads. He directed the immediate commencement of work on the flyover project at the Gujranwala-Kot Sarwar road and ordered the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to release funds for the project.

The minister conducted a visit to the Vocational Training Institute at the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and assessed the quality of work at a staging unit. He checked doors, window panels, materials, and finishing work at multiple construction sites, including the 10-kilometer road from Kala Shah Kaku to Kot Pindi Das, the 21-kilometer stretch from Jhabran, and the 29-kilometer road from Sheikhupura to Sharqpur.

He also assessed the security situation and patrolling on highways to ensure the safety of road users. He commended the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her leadership in enhancing infrastructure across the province. Over the past year, significant projects for roads, hospitals, public buildings, agricultural markets, schools, and green buildings have been launched, aimed at providing relief to the public, he added.