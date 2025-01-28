Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Ministry announces final Hajj packages for 2025, limited seats available

Web Desk
6:25 PM | January 28, 2025
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced the final Hajj packages for 2025 on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt revealed that the long Hajj package is priced at Rs1,075,000, while the short Hajj package will cost Rs1,150,000.

He also stated that the third installment of Hajj dues will be collected from February 1 to 10. A limited number of seats are still available under the Government Hajj Scheme, with new applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until January 30.

Umar further clarified that the short Hajj package has already been fully booked, and only long Hajj package seats remain available.

Private Hajj bookings will continue until January 31, with all Hajj operators instructed to upload the data of private pilgrims to the Ministry’s e-portal.

The spokesperson advised pilgrims to stay informed by downloading the ‘Pak Hajj 2025’ mobile app for the latest updates and guidelines.

