Multan commissioner orders crackdown against illegal LPG operations

MULTAN - The Multan divisional administration has decided to launch a crackdown against illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decanting, refilling operations across the division as the death toll in gas tanker blast rose to six here on Monday.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed officials to list comprehensively all the LPG containers across the division and banned parking LPG containers in densely populated areas. The commissioner emphasised that the presence of LPG or other chemical materials in crowded areas poses significant safety risks. Referring to a tragic incident that claimed six lives and left several injured, he called for immediate action.

The deputy commissioners had been instructed to conduct raids on illegal LPG and CNG refilling shops, seal unsafe outlets operating without proper safety measures, and register FIRs against violators. He also ordered a fresh inspection of fitness certificates for school buses and passenger vehicles. Traffic police, district administration, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and Civil Defence will jointly carry out operations to curb illegal LPG refilling in populated areas. Commissioner Khan stressed the importance of prioritising public safety, stating that strict measures against illegal gas refilling and cylinder shops are essential to prevent future accidents. Precautionary steps were necessary to protect human lives, he concluded.

ACS, AIGP visit Burn Unit, announce inquiry into LPG tanker explosion

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional IGP South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan visited the Burn Unit to inquire about the health and treatment of victims injured in the tragic LPG tanker explosion.

They were joined by Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Amanullah and Executive Director Burn Unit Professor Dr Rashid Qamar Rao. The ACS directed the hospital administration to provide best medical care and ensure the free provision of all necessary medicines for the injured.

Expressing grief over the incident, Rabbani stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a detailed inquiry. He revealed that a committee has been formed to investigate the explosion and vowed strict action against those found responsible.

Rabbani said that the explosion caused 32 injuries, including 8 critically injured victims, and claimed six lives. A financial assessment of the damages is underway, and a comprehensive report will be submitted to the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Kamran Khan confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and one suspect has been arrested. He assured that the inquiry committee, comprising police officers, will ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.