NA speaker postpones talks after PTI refusal to join

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday postponed the fourth round of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the opposition party failed to send representatives.

Earlier, Speaker Sadiq had reached out to PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser, inviting them to join the talks. However, Omar Ayub declined, citing the party's stance that negotiations could not proceed unless a judicial commission was formed to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar had previously announced that PTI would not participate in further discussions, citing Imran Khan's decision to withdraw from the dialogue due to the government's failure to establish the judicial commission.

Despite the PTI's reservations, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed hope that the opposition party would reconsider and participate in future discussions. He emphasized the government's belief in dialogue and the importance of resolving political matters through talks, without setting preconditions. The speaker confirmed that the government would not disband the committee for now and was still open to negotiations.