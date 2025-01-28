Tuesday, January 28, 2025
National History Museum hosts World Bank VP Martin Raiser

12:53 PM | January 28, 2025
The National History Museum, Pakistan's first digital museum, recently hosted Mr. Martin Raiser, Vice President of the South Asia Region at the World Bank, along with other esteemed guests.

The Director of the National History Museum, Mr. Awais Ahmed Malik, gave Mr. Raiser a detailed tour of the museum's various sections, where he experienced interactive displays, including the VR Train and Camera From the Past (CFTP).

Mr. Raiser expressed deep admiration for the museum's innovative approach to preserving and showcasing Pakistan's rich history. He commended the dedicated team behind the museum for their efforts in bringing the nation's past to life for future generations.

Mr. Raiser's interest in Pakistan’s cultural heritage prompted this informal visit, fostering a meaningful cultural exchange.

The National History Museum Lahore (NHM) is a project of the Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA) and the Government of Punjab. NHM is Pakistan’s first digitally interactive museum, tracing the country's history, including the momentum that led to its independence. Since its inauguration, the NHM has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors and continues to educate the public about the nation’s journey through an immersive experience.

