NetSol, Jazz, Novamed, FBR shine in Corporate Challenge Cup matches

LAHORE - NetSol, Jazz, Novamed, and FBR emerge victorious in their respective round games in the sixth edition of the Corporate Challenge Cup at the different venues. In the opening match at Ali Garh Cricket Ground, NetSol displayed a commanding performance. Batting first, they set an impressive target of 174 runs for the loss of four wickets. Zameen.com, in response, could only muster 141 runs, losing nine wickets in their chase. The second match at the same venue featured Jazz taking on UB Sports. Jazz, batting first, posted a formidable total of 200 runs. Despite a valiant effort, UB Sports fell short, scoring 163 runs for the loss of five wickets. At Ittefaq Cricket Ground in Model Town, Novamed outclassed LCI in a close contest. LCI batted first and set a target of 147 runs, which Novamed successfully chased with ease, showcasing their batting prowess. The final match of the day saw FBR’s team deliver a stellar performance. Batting first, FBR piled up an imposing 213 runs. In reply, Monde Group faltered under pressure, managing only 108 runs in their innings.