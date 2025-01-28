No More Canals on Indus

“Water is the driver of nature.” This quote by Leonardo da Vinci aptly reflects the significance of water for Pakistan’s province Sindh, where the Indus River has been a source of life and prosperity for centuries and serves as the province’s lifeline. The recent initiative by the federal government to build new canals on the Indus River has triggered widespread protests, highlighting concerns about water scarcity, environmental degradation, and the marginalization of Sindh’s people. These concerns are grounded not only in historical grievances but also in alarming data and facts that underscore the urgency of this issue.

Sindh, being a lower riparian region of Indus River, greatly depends on the Indus River, with over 80 percent of its agricultural activities relying on this singular source. The province contributes around 25 to 32 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, primarily through crops like wheat, rice, and sugarcane. However, it has long struggled with an unfair distribution of water. According to a 2022 report by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Sindh receives 20 percent less water than its allocated share under the 1991 Indus Water Accord, with downstream areas like Badin and Thatta facing acute shortages. These shortages have led to a 75 percent reduction in the flow of freshwater into the Indus Delta, allowing seawater to encroach on agricultural land and affecting nearly 1.2 million acres. On the other side, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), in its seasonal water availability reports and advisory committee meetings, frequently declares water shortages in the Indus Basin, citing factors such as reduced inflows due to climate change, glacial melt variations, and upstream diversions. For instance, in its 2022 report, IRSA announced a 27 percent water shortage for the Rabi season, with Sindh and Baluchistan identified as the most affected provinces, while alleging that Punjab received a disproportionate share of the available water. Similar deficits, ranging from 15 to 40 percent, are often reported during the Kharif season, exacerbating challenges for Sindh, where agricultural and ecological systems heavily depend on a consistent water supply.

The federal government has proposed the construction of six new canals on the Indus River. These projects are part of broader initiatives under the Green Pakistan Initiative, including amendments to the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) Act and the promotion of corporate farming. Federal authorities argue that these projects will improve water management and boost agricultural productivity in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, Sindh’s stakeholders see these projects as a direct threat to their water security and Sindh’s agricultural land. Activists have pointed to past experiences, such as the diversion of Indus waters upstream in the 1960s, which reduced flow downstream and devastated the delta. Sindh’s irrigation experts warn that further canal projects could exacerbate the ecological imbalance, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

The announcement of these projects has led to significant unrest in Sindh. For instance, on January 18, 2025, a conference organized by Awami Tahreek at Islamabad press club brought together politicians, intellectuals, and activists who unanimously rejected the canal constructions. They labeled these initiatives as anti-state and anti-people, emphasizing the existential threat they pose to Sindh’s agriculture and environment. Additionally, in Sindh the multiple protests against these projects reflect a deep-seated fear of history repeating itself. Sindhi activists, farmers and civil societies groups staged sit-ins and rallies across Karachi, Hyderabad, and various cities of Sindh, demanding the immediate suspension of new canal projects. Protesters argue that these new canals will reduce Sindh’s water supply during critical periods, affecting not only agriculture but also drinking water availability. It is worth noting that 72 percent of Sindh’s population relies on groundwater, which is already overexploited and increasingly saline due to seawater intrusion. Farmers also fear losing the little water they already struggle to access, while environmentalists warn of irreversible damage to the Indus Delta.

Environmental experts have raised alarms about the impact on the Indus Delta, which is home to mangrove forests, a critical habitat for fish breeding, and a natural buffer against storms. The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) reports that the delta has lost 92 percent of its freshwater flow in the last five decades, resulting in the disappearance of 300,000 hectares of mangroves. Further diversions could spell disaster for this ecosystem, undermining Pakistan’s ability to meet its commitments under international climate agreements.

While the federal government insists that the new canals are essential for national development, critics question the transparency and inclusiveness of the decision-making process. The Green Pakistan Initiative, which aims to allocate large tracts of land to corporate farming, has already handed over 52,713 acres in Sindh to military-affiliated entities. Such moves have heightened fears that local farmers will be marginalized in favor of powerful interests. Meanwhile, the Sindh government, led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has faced criticism for failing to take a strong stand against federal policies, with many accusing it of prioritizing political alliances over the province’s water rights.

To address this escalating crisis, the government must prioritize comprehensive and inclusive measures. First, all new canal construction projects must be suspended until thorough environmental and social impact assessments are conducted. These assessments should involve local stakeholders, including farmers, environmentalists, and Sindhi policymakers and representatives, to ensure that all perspectives are considered. Second, the implementation of the 1991 Indus Water Accord must be revisited to guarantee fair distribution, particularly during low-flow periods. Furthermore, the government should invest in modern irrigation techniques and sustainable water management practices, such as drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and the restoration of the Indus Delta. These measures can improve water efficiency and mitigate the ecological damage caused by reduced river flow. International support could also be sought for delta restoration projects, drawing on successful examples from countries like the Netherlands, where similar ecosystems have been revived.

The current unrest in Sindh is not merely a regional issue but a national one, reflecting broader challenges of governance, equity, and sustainability. The Indus River is more than a resource; it is the lifeblood of a people whose identity and survival are inextricably linked to its flow. Any policy that jeopardizes this connection risks not only environmental collapse but also political instability. It is imperative for the government to listen to the voices of Sindh and ensure that development does not come at the cost of its most vulnerable communities.

Saqib Hussain Mugheri

The writer is pursuing an MPhil in National Institute of Pakistan Studies (NIPS) from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. He can be reached at mugherisaqibhussain@gmail.com