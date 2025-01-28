NY’s big tourism show ends, Pakistan’s pavilion wins award

NEW YORK - The 2-day New York’s famed ‘Travel and Adventure Show’ wrapped up Sunday night after hundreds of thousands of people saw nearly 170 countries, including Pakistan, showcasing their tourism potential and culture as well as diverse offerings. The Pakistan pavilion, under the banner of the national tourism brand ‘Salam Pakistan’, won the award for ‘Best Partner Pavilion at the Travel & Adventure Show 2025’. It was set up by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York. Billed as ‘America’s Favourite Travel Show Series’, the two-day event is took place at the sprawling Javits Centre with hundreds of exhibitors and dozens of informative sessions and workshops – a one-stop shop to explore many destinations under one roof. At night, the Pakistani Consulate General hosted a dinner reception in honour of the participating delegates of the show. The dinner was attended by Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan; Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh; Minister for Tourism and Law Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad; Minister for Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, and other guests. Welcoming the delegates, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai expressed his gratitude for their active participation in the Travel & Adventure Show. He acknowledged the presence and support of Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, noting the critical role his leadership plays in promoting Pakistan’s image abroad.

Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the immense tourism potential of Pakistan in areas such as adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and religious tourism. He emphasized the importance of such events in presenting Pakistan’s diverse tourism offerings to a global audience. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan also addressed the gathering, underlining the significance of international tourism exhibitions in showcasing Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes and unique tourism opportunities. He stressed the need for continued participation in such platforms to promote Pakistan’s tourism industry. The Travel & Adventure Show 2025 is one of the largest tourism events in the world.