Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NY’s big tourism show ends, Pakistan’s pavilion wins award

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

NEW YORK  -  The 2-day New York’s famed ‘Travel and Adventure Show’ wrapped up Sunday night after hundreds of thousands of people saw nearly 170 countries, including Pakistan,  showcasing their tourism potential and culture as well as diverse offerings. The Pakistan pavilion, under the banner of the national tourism brand ‘Salam Pakistan’, won the award for ‘Best Partner Pavilion at the Travel & Adventure Show 2025’. It was set up by the  Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York.  Billed as ‘America’s Favourite Travel Show Series’,  the two-day event is took place at the sprawling Javits Centre with hundreds of  exhibitors and dozens of informative sessions and workshops – a one-stop shop to explore many destinations under one roof.  At night, the Pakistani Consulate General hosted a dinner reception in honour of the participating delegates of the show. The dinner  was attended by Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan; Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh; Minister for Tourism and Law Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad; Minister for Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, and other guests. Welcoming the delegates, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai expressed his gratitude for their active participation in the Travel & Adventure Show. He acknowledged the presence and support of Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, noting the critical role his leadership plays in promoting Pakistan’s image abroad.

PTI-backed Opp stages walkout from Senate over PECA Bill

Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the immense tourism potential of Pakistan in areas such as adventure tourism, cultural heritage, and religious tourism. He emphasized the importance of such events in presenting Pakistan’s diverse tourism offerings to a global audience. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan also addressed the gathering, underlining the significance of international tourism exhibitions in showcasing Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes and unique tourism opportunities. He stressed the need for continued participation in such platforms to promote Pakistan’s tourism industry. The Travel & Adventure Show 2025 is one of the largest tourism events in the world.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025