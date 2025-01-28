Pak reaffirms commitment to One-China Policy, rejects ‘baseless allegations’



ISLAMABAD

Pakistan yesterday reiterated commitment to One-China Policy describing it as a foundational principle of the country’s foreign policy.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan dismissed speculations that attempted to undermine the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China.

Responding to media queries, he categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded allegations designed to target the enduring friendship between the two nations.

“The One-China Policy is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged,” the spokesperson said. This policy underscores Pakistan’s recognition of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including its stance on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

Highlighting the strength of the Pakistan-China partnership, the spokesperson emphasised that the bilateral relationship is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a history of supporting each other on issues of core concern.

“China is Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner,” he remarked, adding this unique bond was a testament to both nations’ commitment to fostering regional and global stability.

The Pakistan-China partnership, often described as ‘higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the ocean,’ has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign relations since the early 1950s.

Over the decades, the two countries have collaborated across various fields, including economic development, defense, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has further solidified this alliance, bringing transformative progress to Pakistan’s economy and infrastructure.

The recent claims, widely dismissed as speculative and baseless, are seen as part of a broader campaign to weaken the solidarity between Islamabad and Beijing.

In the face of such provocations, Pakistan has repeatedly reiterated its dedication to maintaining regional stability and strengthening its partnerships with neighboring countries.

The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on the One-China Policy and its unwavering support for China’s territorial integrity.

Pak reaffirms commitment to One-China Policy, rejects ‘baseless allegations’