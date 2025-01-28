Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pak reaffirms commitment to One-China Policy, rejects ‘baseless allegations’

SHAFQAT ALI
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad


ISLAMABAD
Pakistan yesterday reiterated commitment to One-China Policy describing it as a foundational principle of the country’s foreign policy.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan dismissed speculations that attempted to undermine the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China.
Responding to media queries, he categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded allegations designed to target the enduring friendship between the two nations.
“The One-China Policy is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged,” the spokesperson said. This policy underscores Pakistan’s recognition of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including its stance on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang.
Highlighting the strength of the Pakistan-China partnership, the spokesperson emphasised that the bilateral relationship is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a history of supporting each other on issues of core concern.
“China is Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner,” he remarked, adding this unique bond was a testament to both nations’ commitment to fostering regional and global stability.
The Pakistan-China partnership, often described as ‘higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the ocean,’ has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign relations since the early 1950s.
Over the decades, the two countries have collaborated across various fields, including economic development, defense, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has further solidified this alliance, bringing transformative progress to Pakistan’s economy and infrastructure.
The recent claims, widely dismissed as speculative and baseless, are seen as part of a broader campaign to weaken the solidarity between Islamabad and Beijing.
In the face of such provocations, Pakistan has repeatedly reiterated its dedication to maintaining regional stability and strengthening its partnerships with neighboring countries.
The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance on the One-China Policy and its unwavering support for China’s territorial integrity.

Govt’s body to be dissolved if PTI boycotts talks, warns Siddiqui

Pak reaffirms commitment to One-China Policy, rejects ‘baseless allegations’

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025