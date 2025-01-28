Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan

STAFF REPORT
January 28, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday condemned attack on a Saudi hospital in Sudan. “The attack leading to unfortunate deaths reportedly of seventy people clearly violates international law and puts innocent civilians at grave risk. Pakistan extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan. He added: “This attack underscores the urgent need for upholding the sanctity of healthcare facilities and adherence to the principles of international humanitarian law.” He said Pakistan believed that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. “We express our full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan.”

