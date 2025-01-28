Pakistan Needs $50bln to address climate change challenges: Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Former finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has emphasized that Pakistan requires $50 billion to combat the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the third Pakistan Climate Conference, Dr Akhtar highlighted that Pakistan ranks as the fifth most vulnerable country to the severe impacts of climate change. She noted that the country has only received 1.8% of the required funding to address these challenges.

Dr Akhtar urged the government to take proactive steps to secure funding from international organizations for climate change mitigation. She also pointed out that climate challenges have already reduced Pakistan's GDP by 3%.

The former finance minister mentioned the introduction of green sukuk bonds to boost climate financing in the country, and she proposed that developing banking products for green financing could be a promising solution.

Additionally, Dr Akhtar stressed the importance of implementing a green energy policy to ensure the successful development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).