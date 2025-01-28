Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Passing out parade and graduation ceremony held at police training college

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The 180th passing out parade of recruitment course batch No. 02/2024 and the graduation ceremony of lower school course batch No. 02/2024 were held at the police training college Shahdadpur. The Principal of the police training college Zahida Parveen, welcomed the chief guest Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a general salute presented by the police squad. The chief guest inspected the parade and distributed awards among personnel who excelled in various fields. Addressing the ceremony, Tanveer Tunio and Zahida Parveen emphasized that maintaining law and order was the primary duty of the police.  They highlighted the significant sacrifices made by the Sindh Police in combating terrorism and ensuring peace in the province.

They expressed hope that the newly inducted personnel would serve with honesty and dedication, utilizing their training to establish peace and eliminate terrorism, benefiting the public.

Residents voice grievances at Gujar Khan open forum

The ceremony concluded with the oath-taking by the newly recruited personnel, followed by a march-past.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025