The Darien Scheme, a late 17th-century colonial effort by Scotland, sought to establish a colony in Panama’s Darien region. It aimed to secure a foothold in global trade but ended in disaster. Harsh conditions, diseases, and insufficient preparation led to high mortality rates, rendering the colony unsustainable. The scheme holds significance in Scottish history as a major financial failure. The losses incurred played a crucial role in Scotland’s decision to unite with England in 1707, forming the Kingdom of Great Britain. The Darien Scheme thus became a pivotal moment influencing Scotland’s future and contributing to the creation of the United Kingdom.