PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and USA Cricket CEO discuss bilateral series, tri-nation tournament plans

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi held an important meeting with USA Cricket Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jonathan Atkeison in Washington. The discussions focused on organizing cricket series between the men’s and women’s teams of Pakistan and the USA, as well as the possibility of a tri-series involving Pakistan, the USA, and Canada.

During the meeting, both parties agreed on the concept of hosting bilateral series between the men’s and women’s teams of the two nations. It was decided that the respective cricket boards would finalize plans to bring these series to fruition. Discussions also included organizing women’s team tours to each other's countries, fostering greater international exposure and collaboration.

*PCB’S COMMITMENT TO PROMOTING CRICKET IN THE USA*

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured the USA Cricket CEO of PCB's full support in promoting cricket in the United States. As part of this initiative, Naqvi offered to provide training opportunities for American coaches in Pakistan, emphasizing the PCB's commitment to strengthening the cricketing ties between the two countries.

Naqvi also extended an invitation to Jonathan Atkeison to visit Pakistan during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to witness the tournament matches in person. Highlighting the vast potential for cricket collaboration between Pakistan and the USA, Naqvi expressed optimism about the partnership paving the way for significant growth in cricket.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY INVITATION APPRECIATED*

Jonathan Atkeison thanked Mohsin Naqvi for the invitation to attend the Champions Trophy and appreciated PCB’s willingness to assist in the development of cricket in the USA. The meeting was attended by PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer, who underscored the importance of international partnerships in advancing the sport.

STRATEGIC VISION FOR CRICKET

This meeting reflects PCB's broader vision of promoting global cricket partnerships. Collaborating with non-traditional cricketing nations such as the USA not only opens doors for cricket's expansion but also offers opportunities for the mutual growth of players, coaches, and administrators.