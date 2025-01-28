PIA to hire engineers and technicians on daily wages amid resignations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to hire engineers and technicians on daily wages following a wave of resignations amid the government's privatization efforts. Recently, 110 engineers and technicians resigned from the national carrier, prompting the administration to begin interviews for new hires on a contractual basis.

Sources within PIA revealed that while appointments for engineers and technicians are underway, the decision for aircraft engineers’ recruitment has not yet been finalized. The last batch of aircraft engineers was hired in 2016.

This comes as a British delegation arrived in Pakistan to assess the country’s aviation safety standards, which is an essential step toward resuming flight operations between Pakistan and the UK. The delegation from the UK Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will review the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) safety protocols.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into a controversial advertisement related to the launch of PIA Paris flights. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar shared this directive during a Senate session on PIA's privatization.