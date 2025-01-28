PM assures ease of doing business, facilitation to investors

ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured extensive efforts of the incumbent government to ensure ease of doing business and trade facilitation to businessmen for reviving economic growth.

The prime minister, addressing the inauguration of six-star Movenpick Hotel in the federal capital, expressed optimism about the country’s economic revival and reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering progress across various sectors.

“It is a proud moment for Pakistan that a state-of-the-art international hotel has been launched. I commend the Centaurus Group for their nation-building efforts and thank the Movenpick management for bringing world-class hospitality to our country,” said the Prime Minister.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy, noting that inflation has reduced below 5 per cent, and the banking policy rate was under 13 per cent.

He revealed that further reductions are expected following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) meeting.

He emphasized the growth in exports, particularly in the IT sector, and outlined the government’s vision for economic development in agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and minerals.

Addressing the challenges faced by the industrial and agricultural sectors due to high power tariffs, the Prime Minister assured participants that the government was working tirelessly to bring substantial reductions in energy costs in the coming months.

“A competitive industrial sector is essential for economic growth, and we are committed to easing the cost of doing business,” he said.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s stance on downsizing and rightsizing public entities to reduce government expenses.

Announcing a new initiative for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he invited Pakistani investors to participate in a transparent bidding process.

“Just as banks were successfully privatized during the 1990s under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and are now thriving, PIA too will be transformed into a world-class airline, just as it was in the 1960s,” he stated.

He assured the audience that Pakistan is on track to conclude its final IMF program.

The prime minister highlighted ongoing efforts to remove obstacles to foreign investment, noting that initiatives to improve the ease of doing business will soon be launched.

“Pakistan will resurrect as a great nation through the collective efforts of stakeholders and nation-builders,” he said.

The prime minister lauded the Centaurus Group for its contribution to nation-building and expressed hope for more such investments in the future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering economic stability, promoting commerce, and ensuring Pakistan’s resurgence as a progressive and thriving nation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in a statement, welcomed the one percent reduction in policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan, has said it would help boost the investors’ confidence in the country’s economy.

He termed the policy rate reduction to 12 percent as a welcome move for the economy and expressed the hope that it would pave the way for increase in investment.

The prime minister said the policy rate has been reduced due to the low inflation rate. He expressed his optimism that the inflation would further decrease in the coming months.

He also lauded the efforts of the Finance Minister and other relevant departments for revival of the national economy.

PM MEETING SENATOR IRFAN SIDDIQUI

In a later development, PML-N Senator and spokesperson for the government negotiation committee with PTI, Irfan Siddiqui called, on the prime minister here.

During the meeting, the PM said that communication and dialogue among political parties are the essence of democracy.

Such interactions help devise a joint strategy to resolve the issues facing the country and the nation. Avoiding dialogue is an undemocratic attitude that creates an atmosphere of tension and harms the spirit of national unity.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan needs reconciliation and harmony instead of unrest, confrontation, and conflict. This is essential to adopt a unified strategy to address challenges such as building the national economy and eliminating terrorism.

Senator Siddiqui briefed the prime minister about the progress of dialogue with PTI.

The Prime Minister further stated that, by the grace of Allah, the country is progressing, and its global standing is improving.

“We will not allow anyone to hinder this process of development and progress through undemocratic practices.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the negotiations with the PTI committee.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, chairing the first meeting of the task force formed to curb human trafficking, directed to further strengthen legal framework to combat human trafficking.

He asked the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Law and Justice to cooperate in enhancing the legal framework.

He said the implementation of the Federal Prosecution Act 2023 should be expedited.

The Prime Minister instructed the FIA to provide the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the information gathered during investigations to facilitate the swift extradition of human traffickers.

He emphasized that the complete eradication of human trafficking can only be achieved through the collective efforts and cooperation of all institutions.

The Prime Minister ordered the issuance of red warrants for the human trafficking offenders.

Regarding the tragic incident of a boat sinking in Morocco, the prime minister confirmed that twenty seven human traffickers have been identified, and five have been arrested.

MEETING JAPANESE AMBASSADOR

Later, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, paid a courtesy call on the prime minister.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed friendly ties, which was evident by the tremendous goodwill that existed among the people of both countries towards each other. He recalled the excellent history of bilateral cooperation and appreciated Japan’s support for Pakistan’s economic and industrial development efforts. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Japan.

The Ambassador of Japan reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development goals and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields. While observing that last year Japan had celebrated 70 years of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan, the Ambassador said Japan was keen to continue its partnership in Pakistan’s development.

MEETING WITH MOROCCAN AMBASSADOR

Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune also separately paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation to the King of Morocco, His Majesty King Muhammad VI and the Government of Morocco for the support extended in rescuing stranded Pakistanis who survived the recent boat capsizing off the coast of Dakhla. He thanked the local Moroccan authorities for extending their full cooperation to the Pakistani officials involved in repatriation of the survivors as well as the remains of those deceased.

