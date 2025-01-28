Tuesday, January 28, 2025
PM Shehbaz urges modernization of federal healthcare facilities

Web Desk
11:40 AM | January 28, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of National Health Services to modernize federal healthcare institutions and establish Islamabad as a model for healthcare excellence nationwide.

During a meeting to review the ministry's progress, the prime minister emphasized the government's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across the country, according to a PM Office press release.

He instructed the health ministry to expedite work on the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center, including initiating the pre-qualification process for procuring medical and surgical equipment. The process, he said, should be supervised by an expert consultant and subjected to a third-party audit of the construction work and procurement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for the swift approval of the charter for the university associated with Jinnah Medical Complex.

During the briefing, it was revealed that Jinnah Medical Complex has been registered as a company under Section 42 of the Companies Act. The steering committee has approved its master plan, and recruitment for the Project Management Unit and Project Implementation Unit has commenced.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, and other senior officials.

