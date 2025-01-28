PM Shehbaz vows to empower youth through transformative initiatives

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the government of Pakistan is fully committed to empower youth through a range of transformative initiatives.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said these initiatives include such as our flagship "Youth Programme" which has empowered millions of our boys and girls not only in Punjab, but all over in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the future of our nations undeniably rests in the hands of our youth, who are more than sixty percent of the Commonwealth population.

He said through vigorous training and equipping these hands with most modern technology and techniques, these hands must become great hands.

He said this will enable our youth in the Commonwealth countries to carve out a peaceful, progressive and prosperous future.

Shehbaz Sharif said as a founding member, Pakistan attaches great importance to the Commonwealth and its institutions. He said Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance is important platform for forging consensus and developing partnerships in the face of unprecedented global challenges.

He said Pakistan has a youth bulge and we fully appreciate and understand this potential. He said it is critical for us to provide them with platforms and opportunities that empower them to be active contributors into national building efforts and policy making.

The Prime Minister said the role of youth in shaping the development of a nation is undeniable. He said we had initiated lots of programs like "Punjab Education Endowment Fund" through which high achievers in Punjab and other areas of the country got stipends to get high quality higher education.

He also mentioned "Daanish Schools", saying that these schools are now being extended to Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and remote areas Azad Kashmir. He said under the umbrella of Youth Programme, the government distributed almost six hundred thousand Laptops among high achievers.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister urged the youth to dream boldly, act with courage, work relentlessly and have faith in the spirit of conviction. He said the youth are the pioneers of our future, who will unlock vistas of opportunities through their knowledge and experience for Pakistan's wellbeing and prosperity.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister administered oath to the newly elected body of National Youth Council and distributed awards among high achievers from different fields.