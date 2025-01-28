Police Accountability

Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz’s stern questioning of city and district police officers over their failure to take pre-emptive measures to prevent killings and petty crimes in Punjab is precisely the kind of accountability the province’s police department desperately needs. Survey after survey has ranked Punjab’s law enforcement as among the least trustworthy and efficient government departments. Despite significant funding and infrastructural upgrades under the current administration, as the Chief Minister rightly pointed out, police performance has not improved meaningfully across key metrics.

Reports from the meetings, however, suggest that the police remain resistant to constructive criticism. Instead of addressing their shortcomings, they reportedly deflect criticism as either uninformed rhetoric from parliamentarians unhappy with the department’s increased independence or by citing self-gathered statistics that purportedly paint a favourable picture of their performance. The Chief Minister correctly emphasised that the police cannot continue to dodge accountability. Not all criticism can be dismissed as malicious, and self-serving statistics are no substitute for real benchmarks of success—namely, public trust and demonstrable reductions in crime across districts.

The Chief Minister also hit the mark by rejecting the tendency to highlight isolated high-profile encounters as evidence of success. Such incidents, often involving extrajudicial killings, reveal a department unsure of its role, choosing to sidestep the justice system rather than working through it with confidence. The reliance on these outlier cases as achievements underscores a lack of faith among officers in their ability to perform their duties effectively. This lack of confidence must be addressed, and there is no one better positioned than the Chief Minister to bring about the necessary reform.

It is imperative that the Chief Minister sustains this momentum, regularly inspecting the police department and holding its officers accountable for their performance. Such persistent oversight is crucial for transforming Punjab’s police force into an institution that commands both public trust and professional respect.