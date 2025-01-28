Police arrest two accused involved in house burglary

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against criminals on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in House Burglary and recovered stolen gold jewelry and mobile phones. The Station House officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani along with his staff during patrolling, held two suspects involved in house burglary.The arrested suspects were identified as Ramesh and Bilal.

The arrested suspects had committed a burglary at the house of Qalandar Bakhsh, a resident of Faraz Villas Qasimabad, in the past few days, and a case was also registered, Stolen mobile phones, jewelry, valuable watches and other items were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects. Further investigation was underway against the arrested suspects.

Karachi police arrested 688 accused during last week

Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested more than 688 alleged accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis. According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Monday, about 19 injured accused including 35 were arrested in 21 encounters while five accused were killed. Police recovered 28 different types of illegal arms and ammunition including 2 mini Kalashnikov, 14 motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw from the accused after encounters. In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 34.202 kg hashish heroin and ice methamphetamine. About 100 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals. As many as 41 snatched or stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.