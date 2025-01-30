Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police bust 11 gangs, arrest 29 criminals

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In a series of successful operations, Gulbahar, Faqirabad, and Paharipura Police have exposed 11 dangerous gangs involved in various serious crimes. A total of 29 suspects have been arrested in connection with these cases.

In addition to the arrests, the police have recovered significant amounts of stolen property, including Rs20.6 million in cash, two vehicles, 13 motorcycles, and 50 valuable mobile phones. Weapons used in the crimes were also seized during the operations.

The seized items, including cash, vehicles, motorcycles, and phones, have been returned to their rightful owners, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Faqirabad, Syed Talal Ahmad Shah.

He said that this major crackdown has brought relief to the local community, sending a strong message to criminals in the region.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025