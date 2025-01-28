President, PM commend security forces for killing 8 Khwarij in Qila Abdullah

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces for killing eight Khwarij in Qila Abdullah and Bannu districts.

In their separate statements today, they prayed for the higher status in heaven for the martyrs and also commiserated with the bereaved families.

The President said the valiant security forces of Pakistan are prepared for the country's defence. He reiterated nation's resolve for the security of the country and complete eradication of terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government and the security forces are fully determined to completely eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.