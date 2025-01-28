PTI-backed Opp stages walkout from Senate over PECA Bill

ISLAMABAD - The PTI-backed opposition on Monday staged a walkout from the Senate following a noisy protest in the house for the second consecutive sitting against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by a house committee.

The proposed legislation that seeks to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 proposing three-year jail term for spreading fake news is likely to be passed by the Upper House today.

The journalists also walked out of the press gallery against the proposed bill that seeks amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar remarked the protest was meaningless as the bill was not being passed on Monday.

He said the house standing committee headed by a PTI lawmaker had cleared the bill, adding that the proposed legislation would not be moved for passage as it was a private member’s day today. “They can speak when the bill will be moved for passage,” he added.

Later, ANP Senator Umer Farooq presented the report of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on the Peca Amendment bill. The committee headed by PTI Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman earlier in the day cleared the bill. As per the report, Senator Rahman raised his objections over the amendments, saying they circumvented the freedom of speech. He said that the amendments had been moved in haste and he was against these amendments as per his party policy. The Parliamentary Leader of PML-N in the House Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that he agreed with the intent behind the amendment bill.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, who attended the meeting as a special invitee, moved certain amendments in the bill. The report says that the Secretary Ministry of Interior submitted that the bill aimed to protect the general public and was designed in good faith and to make the in-field Act more effective to protect people’s rights. After a detailed discussion, the bill was put to the vote of committee which was passed by the majority vote. Accordingly, the committee recommended that “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, as passed by the National Assembly may be passed by the house. The controversy over the government’s plan to construct six new canals in Punjab for corporate farming was again raised in the Senate by PPP lawmakers.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the house that the canals project, already under discussion at the leadership level, would be amicably settled within the constitutional framework and water distribution formula under the Indus Water Accord. Earlier, Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro raised the issue and said neither a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) was being convened on this matter nor was it being referred to the house standing committee concerned.

Senator Bilal Ahmed Mandokhail warned that another Kalabagh Dam-like situation should not be created by pushing for this project, which would also deprive the farmers, in Punjab, of water.

Senator Shahadat Awan said the matter should be taken up at the forum of CCI and sought to know when the constitutional forum will meet.

Law Minister Tarar in response said there was a mechanism in place which involved availability of the chief ministers and members for convening the CCI meeting.

The Senate also passed a resolution, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.

Senator Danesh Kumar moved the resolution, which was adopted unanimously.