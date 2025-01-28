Tuesday, January 28, 2025
PTI delegation meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss political landscape

9:33 PM | January 28, 2025
A delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Tuesday to discuss the overall political situation in the country.

The PTI delegation included Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Akhunzada Hussain.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Salman Akram Raja stated that the discussion was held under the founder’s instructions to uphold the constitution. He emphasized PTI’s willingness to engage with all political leaders for the sake of the rule of law and constitutional integrity.

Raja stressed the importance of unity among democratic forces and noted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed to hold further meetings. However, he added that there was currently no scope for talks with the government.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub remarked that the delegation had come to advocate for democracy but expressed disappointment over not being allowed to meet the PTI founder.

Ayub also highlighted PTI’s demands during dialogue sessions, including the release of prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission, which the government has yet to address.

JUI-F leader Kamran Murtaza stated that contact with PTI, which had been previously suspended, has now resumed. He added that a two-member committee has been formed to advance discussions.

