PTI’s Sheikh Waqas criticizes govt over Judicial Commission

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information accused the government of fearing exposure if an independent is formed, during a press conference on Tuesday.

Akram criticized the delay in negotiations, calling it a “waste of time,” and accused the government of avoiding the establishment of a to address critical issues.

He also highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) recent claims of a lack of consultation on controversial bills like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), questioning why PPP members failed to oppose the legislation in committee meetings.

Akram reiterated PTI’s commitment to uniting opposition parties against these measures, particularly the PECA Act and the Digital Nation Act. He vowed to stage nationwide protests against what he described as “draconian laws” targeting social media and freedom of expression.

“These laws are designed to control social media and suppress voices critical of the government,” he said, emphasizing PTI’s stance in defending the freedom of expression.