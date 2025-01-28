PU marks 100 years of Lahore cinema industry

LAHORE - On the occasion of the completion of 100 years of cinema Lahore, the first three-day International Conference on Creative Arts was organized in collaboration with Punjab University Department of Graphic Design, British Council and other institutions at College of Art and Design. The conference was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Eminent British artist Elaine Shemilt, renowned director Syed Noor, renowned comedian Iftikhar Thakur, eminent personalities from the film and theater industry, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Dr. Uzma Qureshi, Vice Chancellor Home Economics University Dr. Faleha Kazmi, teachers and students in large numbers. Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Dr. Muhammad Ali desired to establish a film academy at Punjab University in collaboration with the industry. He regretted that we have not valued our people in the film industry. He said that the bright stars of the film industry deserve honorary PhDs as we are proud of them. He said that distance from modern trends led to the decline of the film industry. He said that the youth should revive the splendor of cinema by adopting modern techniques in film. He said that people from the film industry should come to the university and teach and pass on their experience to the new generation. Renowned film director Syed Noor said that out of one hundred years of cinema industry, he is witness to 53 years and he has seen extreme rise and fall of the film industry. He said that he has never seen such a conference in which the trend of filmmaking is promoted among students. He said that today, filmmaking is being taught in universities and students do have a degree, but no one becomes a filmmaker. He said that if passion is created among the youth, then good filmmakers will be produced. Renowned comedian Iftikhar Thakur said that people like Syed Noor have created famous people in the film industry.

He said that Hollywood and South films are successful because of graphic design. He said that if the film industry wants to move forward, the field of graphic design should be promoted.

Dr. Ahmed Bilal said that in the past we used to make 100 films in a year. He said that cinema goers are still there, however, we should use our own resources to revive the cinema industry. The conference will continue till January 29, 2025.