Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab to construct 20,000 houses under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program: CM Maryam

Punjab to construct 20,000 houses under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program: CM Maryam
Web Desk
5:59 PM | January 28, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the construction of 20,000 houses across the province, set to begin in February.

As part of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program, the Punjab government has already initiated work on the housing project.

During a review meeting, loans amounting to Rs8.20 billion were approved for 9,015 houses, with 2,050 individuals receiving their second installment of housing loans.

Currently, 4,841 houses are under construction, while the program’s portal has recorded over 400,000 complete applications and 728,000 visitors.

To address Punjab’s housing needs and provide affordable solutions, an eight-member committee has been established.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738021759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025