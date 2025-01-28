Radio is a lifeline in crisis, a catalyst for change, says Karachi Commissioner

KARACHI - In an era of rapid technological advancement, radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan, especially in underserved regions where it serves as a vital force in public discourse, cultural representation, and emergency response. Commissioner Karachi Hasan Naqvi, speaking at the culmination ceremony of the Frequency+training program, stresses radio’s critical role in national efforts like polio eradication campaigns, voter education during elections, and crisis management during emergencies.

He commended radio’s unique capacity to swiftly disseminate essential information, ensuring that even the most remote communities remain informed during times of need. The Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovation (GNMI), in collaboration with the US Consulate Karachi, organised the Frequency+training program for 122 radio professionals in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Quetta from 20th-27th January 2025.

Over the days, participants honed their technical and digital skills, learning about emerging trends in radio content production, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into programming, and creating impactful, dynamic broadcasts that resonate with diverse audiences. Steven Youngblood, journalism trainer from East-West Center Hawaii, facilitated this training as master trainer.

Najia Ashar, President of GNMI, highlighted radio’s unparalleled role in Pakistan, particularly in amplifying voices from marginalised communities and promoting trust through reliable information dissemination. ‘Radio is more than a medium—it’s a lifeline for underserved areas, a tool for cultural preservation, and a catalyst for public engagement,’ she stated.

Faisal Aziz Khan, Senior Broadcast journalist and President of PULSE USA, addressed challenges facing Pakistan’s radio industry, such as limited funding, outdated infrastructure, and ineffective content distribution. He praised the Frequency+initiative as a transformative effort to modernize the sector, ensuring its relevance and sustainability in a fast-evolving media landscape.

Husnain Raza, Director of Programs at GNMI, emphasised the urgency of radio digitization, explaining how AI integration can enhance the medium’s reach and efficiency. “This training equips radio professionals with tools to modernize programming and better serve communities, bridging gaps in information and engagement,” he said.

The training program saw enthusiastic participation from prominent radio stations, including Radio Pakistan, Sindh Police FM 88.66, Mera FM 107.4, Hot FM 105, FM 101, SMIU FM 96.6, FM 93 Gwadar, JEAY FM, Chiltan FM, SKY FM Quetta, and Ziauddin University FM. Attendees explored innovative strategies for content creation and received certificates of completion at the program’s conclusion, celebrating their commitment to advancing the medium. With initiatives like Frequency+radio in Pakistan is poised to evolve into a more resilient and modern medium, ready to meet the demands of the digital age while staying rooted in its mission of community connection and empowerment.