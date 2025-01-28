Residents voice grievances at Gujar Khan open forum

Gujar khan - Residents of Gujar Khan tehsil turned up in large numbers to voice their grievances against the police during an open forum held by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, on Monday. The session, held at the residential lawn of the DSP House, was attended by SSP Operations, Saddar Division SP, and the Chief Traffic Officer. Citizens, traders, and newsmen presented various issues affecting the area. Raja Muhammad Jawwad, president of Anjuman-i-Tajran, urged the need for a Safe City Project to curb rising street crimes. Former councilor Shahzada Khan highlighted concerns over ongoing disputes between landowners and housing societies, calling for police intervention to restore law and order. Residents, including journalist Raja Faisal, pointed out the increase in car and motorcycle thefts, criticizing the police for failing to apprehend the gangs involved.

Addressing these concerns, CPO Hamdani announced that proposals for two new police stations, PS Gujar Khan City and PS Gujar Khan Saddar, had been finalized and were awaiting provincial government approval.

He also directed the establishment of a special desk at the DSP Office to handle land-grabbing complaints and assured strict action against offenders. Rawalpindi SSP Operations and SP Saddar Division were instructed to visit Gujar Khan police stations regularly to resolve public issues.

Despite appreciating the open forum, residents criticized the lack of proper arrangements and publicity for the event. Raja Khalid Iqbal, a resident of Data Bhat village, shared his unresolved case of a burglary from December 2023, lamenting that neither the SDPO nor the investigation officer provided feedback on the case. Many residents, like Mr. Iqbal, demanded that open forums be held at the police station level to ensure wider accessibility, as directed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.